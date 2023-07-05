ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Economy

Pakistan's IMF deal gives economy quick boost as next storm brews

Bailout agreement will push up tax and gas bills for citizens

A stock broker monitors the Pakistani market in Karachi on July 3, when share prices surged in reaction to the country's agreement with the International Monetary Fund.   © Reuters
ADNAN AAMIR, Contributing writer | Pakistan

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan's last-gasp deal with the International Monetary Fund has put a jolt into the country's stock market, pushed up the rupee and provided some much-needed padding for foreign currency reserves. Experts, however, warn that structural weaknesses, political uncertainty and the terms of the IMF deal itself mean that more difficult days lie ahead.

Pakistan late last week finalized a $3 billion standby arrangement with the IMF at the staff level, just as its stalled existing loan program with the fund was due to expire. Now the nation is set to receive the first $1.1 billion tranche this month after approval by the IMF's board.

