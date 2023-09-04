Pakistan's inflated electricity rates spark public uproar

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan is struggling to contain public anger over soaring electricity bills, while commitments to the International Monetary Fund limit the caretaker government's options.

Over the weekend, the country was hit by a nationwide shutdown strike, with business owners closing in protest against high electricity tariffs and taxes. Markets in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and practically all of Pakistan's major cities were shuttered on Saturday. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets to demonstrate.