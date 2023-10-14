ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Economy

Pakistan's new push to privatize national airline faces headwinds

Government aims to fast-track sale but experts say bankruptcy may be only option

Pakistan International Airlines has racked up billions of dollars in losses, making it a burden the government is keen to unload.   © Reuters
ADNAN AAMIR, Contributing writer | Pakistan

ISLAMABAD -- A Pakistani government move to privatize the crisis-hit country's national flag carrier looks likely to be turbulent, as experts warn the airline makes an unappealing acquisition target.

Earlier this month, a body under Pakistan's cabinet used emergency powers to hire financial advisers to plan the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) within the next four months. The government made the decision as PIA racks up staggering losses, projected to reach 153 billion rupees ($550 million) in 2023 alone. PIA has made losses of $7.1 billion since 2012.

