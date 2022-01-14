ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan's government is facing a quandary in a commercial dispute involving a delayed lease to a foreign mining consortium, with compensation damages plus interest totaling up to $7.9 billion -- the most in the history of the country's cross-border commercial disputes. While Islamabad is reportedly entering into a deal with the consortium, opposing groups have started agitating against it.
Economy
Pakistan struggles to settle delayed mining license dispute
Islamabad seeks to avoid billions in penalty and interest, but local opposition grows