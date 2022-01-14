ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Economy

Pakistan struggles to settle delayed mining license dispute

Islamabad seeks to avoid billions in penalty and interest, but local opposition grows

Empty trailers meant to house workers at a gold and copper exploration site in the Pakistani province of Balochistan. The International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes has put Pakistan in a corner.   © Reuters
ADNAN AAMIR, Contributing writer | Pakistan

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan's government is facing a quandary in a commercial dispute involving a delayed lease to a foreign mining consortium, with compensation damages plus interest totaling up to $7.9 billion -- the most in the history of the country's cross-border commercial disputes. While Islamabad is reportedly entering into a deal with the consortium, opposing groups have started agitating against it.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more