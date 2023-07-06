ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Pakistani barter trade with Afghanistan, Iran, Russia stuck in neutral

Plan to ease forex pressure met with disinterest amid strained Taliban ties

Truckers wait near Pakistan's border with Afghanistan during a temporary closure in February. Islamabad authorized formal barter trade in June, aiming to ease pressure on foreign reserves.   © Reuters
ZIA UR REHMAN, Contributing writer | Pakistan

KARACHI -- Pakistan's bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund has brought a degree of relief to the cash-strapped country, but another aspect of Islamabad's strategy for easing its economic crisis is bearing little fruit so far.

The Pakistani government in early June authorized barter trade with Afghanistan, Iran and Russia -- encouraging direct exchanges of goods and services without cash as a way of reducing pressure on rapidly dwindling foreign reserves. The Commerce Ministry released a list of 57 eligible products, including oil and gas, under what is called the Business-to-business (B2B) Barter Trade Mechanism 2023.

