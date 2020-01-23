ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Economy

Philippine GDP grows at slowest annual pace in 8 years

Strong final quarter expansion of 6.4% fails to push growth to 2019 target

CLIFF VENZON, Nikkei staff writer
Consumer spending during the holiday season spurred growth in the fourth quarter but full-year results were disappointing, despite more government spending and lower interest rates.   © Reuters

MANILA -- The Philippine economy grew at its slowest pace in eight years in 2019 as the country grappled with delayed passage of the budget and fallout from the U.S.-China trade war.

Gross domestic product in the October-December quarter rose to 6.4%, but failed to push growth to the government's downgraded annual target of 6%, according to a report by the Philippine Statistics Authority released on Thursday.

Last quarter's data brought the full-year figure to 5.9%, the slowest annual expansion since 2011, when the economy grew 3.7%. The economy expanded 6.2% in 2018.

President Rodrigo Duterte's aggressive infrastructure drive since 2016 has helped fuel growth in recent years. But his warring congressional allies, who wrangled over funding allocations, led to a four-month delay in passing the national budget, slowing state infrastructure projects and delaying salaries of civil servants.

Amid delayed outlays, growth stood at 5.6% and 5.5% in the first and second quarters, respectively, prompting the government to increase spending and the central bank to slash interest rates. But third-quarter data was revised to 6.0% from 6.2% on Wednesday, suggesting that the recovery was weaker than initially estimated.

The government passed this year's record budget on time, boosting hopes for achieving the 6.5% to 7.5% growth target for 2020.

Meanwhile, officials said Philippine exports were also hindered by weak external demand due to the U.S.-China trade war.

The fourth-quarter expansion was also buoyed by consumer spending during the holiday season, driven partly largely by overseas remittances.

On the supply side, services rose 7.9% in the fourth quarter, the industrial sector climbed 5.4%, while agriculture grew 1.5% amid weak crop output and the impact of African swine fever that killed tens of thousands of pigs.

