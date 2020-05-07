ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Economy

Philippine GDP shrinks 0.2% in 1st quarter amid virus outbreak

Further contraction looms as lockdown crimps business activity and consumption

CLIFF VENZON, Nikkei staff writer
The Philippine economy is suffering from the effects of lockdowns and travel bans as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.    © Reuters

MANILA -- The Philippines' economy contracted by 0.2% in the first quarter through March as travel restrictions and lockdowns crippled business activities and household consumption.

This is the first contraction of the country's real gross domestic product since the fourth quarter of 1998, a year after the Asian financial crisis. But Philippine officials say the worst is yet to hit and are bracing for a contraction of the economy over the next two quarters, which would point to weak full-year growth.

Household consumption, which is the engine of growth, took a hit in the first quarter on the back of restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

President Rodrigo Duterte imposed travel curbs in late January, before placing the main Luzon island on lockdown in mid-March. Luzon, home to 57 million people, contributes over 70% to the economy. Travel bans also hit the tourism industry, which forms around 10% of the economy.

On April 25, Philippine central bank Gov. Benjamin Diokno said the country is likely to see a U-shaped economic recovery by the fourth quarter of this year.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close