Philippine GDP shrinks 0.2% in 1st quarter amid virus outbreak

MANILA -- The Philippines' economy contracted by 0.2% in the first quarter through March as travel restrictions and lockdowns crippled business activities and household consumption.

This is the first contraction of the country's real gross domestic product since the fourth quarter of 1998, a year after the Asian financial crisis. But Philippine officials say the worst is yet to hit and are bracing for a contraction of the economy over the next two quarters, which would point to weak full-year growth.

Household consumption, which is the engine of growth, took a hit in the first quarter on the back of restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

President Rodrigo Duterte imposed travel curbs in late January, before placing the main Luzon island on lockdown in mid-March. Luzon, home to 57 million people, contributes over 70% to the economy. Travel bans also hit the tourism industry, which forms around 10% of the economy.

On April 25, Philippine central bank Gov. Benjamin Diokno said the country is likely to see a U-shaped economic recovery by the fourth quarter of this year.