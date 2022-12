MANILA -- Philippine business groups on Monday attacked a plan backed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to establish a 275-billion peso ($4.9 billion) sovereign wealth fund.

Relatives of Marcos in Congress last week filed a bill seeking to create the fund -- one of his administration's boldest economic plans to date. Opposition to the fund has since mounted, with some critics warning it could wind up becoming like 1MDB, the corruption-plagued Malaysian sovereign wealth fund.