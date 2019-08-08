Philippine economy grows at slowest rate in 4 years

MANILA -- The Philippine economy grew by 5.5% in the second quarter, the slowest pace of expansion in 17 quarters, putting further pressure on the government to meet this year's 6%-7% target.

The rate is slower than the 5.6% in the first quarter, and a significant deceleration from the 6.2% growth in the April-June period last year. The median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 economists was for a 5.9% expansion.

Thursday's disappointing data, combined with slowing inflation, U.S. Federal Reserve easing and the escalating trade war between Beijing and Washington could prompt the Philippine central bank to follow Asian peers in cutting interest rates at a meeting later Thursday. All the analysts polled by Reuters project a 25 basis point cut to 4.25%

The central banks of India, Thailand and New Zealand all lowered key interest rates on Wednesday, showing their central banks' eagerness to tackle slowing growth and economic uncertainty.

In the Philippines, delays in the passage of the 2019 national budget and ban on new projects during the elections still weighed on growth in the second quarter

The government operated on a repeated, or so called "re-enacted," budget at the start of the year after a congressional impasse delayed the approval of the government's 3.76 trillion-peso ($72 billion) spending plan. This stalled a rollout of new infrastructure projects and salary hikes for civil servants until President Rodrigo Duterte signed the appropriations law in mid-April.