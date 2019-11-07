Philippine growth accelerates on public spending and rate cuts

MANILA -- The Philippine economy grew 6.2% in the third quarter, as government spending and lower interest rates contributed to a recovery from weak expansions in the first half of the year.

The expansion was faster than the median forecast in a Reuters survey of economists of 6%, and up from the previous quarter's pace of 5.5%. The data released Thursday puts growth for the first nine months of 2019 at 5.8% -- still below the government's 6%-7% target.

Government spending, which jumped 9.6% was a big factor in the acceleration. President Rodrigo Duterte's 2019 budget was not signed until mid-April after congressional wrangling over pork barrel funds delayed its passage. This forced the government to operate based on the 2018 budget, crimping state spending by nearly 1 billion pesos (around $20 million) a day, according to Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez.

On the supply side, services rose 6.9%, the industrial sector climbed 5.6%, while agriculture improved 3.1% despite an outbreak of African swine fever that killed tens of thousands of pigs.

The Philippine central bank has cut the benchmark interest rate by a total of 75 basis points to 4.0% this year amid stabilizing inflation. The central bank also reduced reserve requirements for banks by 400 basis points to 14% in an attempt to pump money into the financial system.

Central bank Benjamin Diokno last week signaled that the monetary easing has ended, ahead of the next policy meeting on Nov. 14.

Asked to react to Diokno's stance, Finance Secretary Dominguez, who is also a member of the monetary board, said on Monday that rate cuts were "sufficient" and they "will do the job" for now.