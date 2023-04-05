ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Philippine workers seek hike in minimum wage amid inflation

Growth has been strong, but workers say rising prices are eroding earnings

MANILA -- In his job as a construction worker, Jerry Gutierrez earns around 600 Philippine pesos ($10.90) a day in Metro Manila and slightly more than half that for projects outside the capital area. On his wages, he and his wife cannot afford a steady supply of household staples like rice and eggs.

His wife, Julie, worked as a domestic helper in Kuwait but came home just before the COVID-19 pandemic because of heart problems. She needs an operation, but says the family needs to pay off debt before they can afford the procedure.

