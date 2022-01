Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

MANILA -- The Philippine economy expanded by 5.6% in 2021 after logging 7.7% growth for the fourth quarter, as loosened pandemic-related restrictions buoyed business activity.

People visit a newly reopened portion of Manila Bay filled with artificial white sand after COVID-19 restrictions were eased in October. © Reuters

Economy up 7.7% in Q4; bullish officials count on omicron wave being 'temporary'

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter

Free access for everyone - Sep. 30