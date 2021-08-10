ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Economy

Philippines' GDP grows 11.8% in Q2, ending recession

New lockdown to fight delta variant threatens economic rebound

Police officers inspect motorists at a checkpoint during a stricter lockdown on the outskirts of Marikina City, Philippines, on Aug. 6.    © AP
CLIFF VENZON, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

MANILA -- The Philippine economy grew 11.8%, year-on-year, in the second quarter, marking the end of a pandemic-induced recession that spanned 15 months.

The April to June rebound, announced by the Philippine Statistics Authority on Tuesday, comes on the back of a low base. In the same period last year, gross domestic product shrank by a record 17.0%, as the government fought the first wave of COVID-19 infections with strict lockdown measures under "enhanced community quarantine."

Similar quarantine rules were imposed again in Metro Manila -- home to around 13 million people -- for two weeks, beginning Aug. 6, to contain the spread of the more virulent delta variant, which has pushed daily infections to multimonth highs. The latest lockdown, which has curtailed mobility and business activity, will likely hurt the economy's third quarter performance.

The Philippines, which has had the second-worst COVID-19 outbreak in Southeast Asia, after Indonesia, has recorded 1.67 million cases as of Monday, with daily infections in the last five days averaging over 9,000, a level last seen in April.

Ahead of the 2022 elections, President Rodrigo Duterte's economic team is targeting 6% to 7% growth this year to reverse a record 9.6% contraction in 2020. The Asian Development Bank, however, forecasts a more modest recovery, with 4.5% growth in 2021.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more