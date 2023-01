MANILA -- The Philippine economy expanded 7.6% last year, surpassing the government's target as domestic consumption remained resilient despite soaring inflation.

Government data released Thursday showed gross domestic product growth was faster than the 5.7% recorded in 2021 and narrowly exceeded the government's projection of 6.5% to 7.5%. The Philippines' performance is among the strongest in the region and comes as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. bids to attract foreign investors.