MANILA -- The Philippine economy grew by 4.3% in the second quarter of 2023, decelerating for a third straight quarter.

Economic expansion in April to June was lower than both the 7.5% logged in the same quarter last year and the 6.4% in the first quarter, the Philippine Statistics Authority announced Thursday. Growth peaked at 12% in the second quarter of 2021 after contracting for five consecutive quarters during the coronavirus pandemic.