Economy

Philippines GDP shrinks 4.2% in Q1 under COVID strain

Result marks 5th contraction in row; Malaysia to reveal data amid own virus fight

Local officials stand near a community quarantine checkpoint in Metro Manila in February. Surging coronavirus cases prompted further lockdown measures.   © Reuters
CLIFF VENZON, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

MANILA -- The Philippine economy contracted by 4.2% on the year in the January-March period, extending its recession to a fifth straight quarter, the country's statistics agency said on Tuesday.

The latest gross domestic product shrinkage adds pressure on President Rodrigo Duterte's government to hit its growth target of up to 7.5% this year, following a pandemic-marred 2020. But a recent wave of coronavirus infections has blurred the outlook.

COVID-19 has roared back over in Malaysia, too, where officials will announce first-quarter GDP figures the same day -- the day after Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced fresh nationwide lockdown measures. There, the central bank also previously projected growth reaching as high as 7.5% this year.

The Philippines' announcement comes just ahead of a central bank interest rate decision scheduled for Wednesday, and amid a fresh coronavirus battle that saw new daily infections reach about 11,000 in mid-April. The first-quarter result was worse than expected: Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 3.0% contraction.

Duterte's government tightened lockdown measures in Manila and outlying provinces in late March, and new cases have returned to a downward trajectory, though they still number in the thousands. Yet the ongoing struggle raises questions about the prospects for reaching the targeted full-year growth range of 6.5% to 7.5%, after last year's 9.6% plunge -- the country's worst postwar recession and the deepest contraction in Southeast Asia.

The Asian Development Bank, in its latest outlook, expects the Philippine economy to grow 4.5% this year. The ADB projects Malaysia -- which has a slightly wider target range of 6% to 7.5% -- will come in at the low end of 6%.

Muhyiddin's government now faces a similar predicament of attempting to contain the virus without unduly choking the economy, which contracted 5.6% in 2020. But infections continue to trend upward despite a monthslong state of emergency.

The prime minister responded on Monday with a new ban on all social gatherings and sports events, school closures and other restrictions until early June.

