Economy

Philippines GDP shrinks 8.3% in Q4 as recession eases

Government hopes for a big rebound in 2021 after first contraction in 22 years

A passenger walks through a nearly deserted passenger terminal Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Paranaque, Metro Manila, Philippines, on Jan. 14.   © Reuters
CLIFF VENZON, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

MANILA -- The Philippines' economic recession continued to moderate in the fourth quarter, with the gross domestic product shrinking 8.3%, country's statistics agency said Thursday.

The October to December period marks the fourth consecutive quarter of contraction for the Southeast Asian economy and brings the full-year decline to 9.5%, the first full-year contraction in GDP in 22 years. In 2019, the economy grew by 6%.

Third-quarter GDP data released Wednesday was revised to show a smaller 11.4% decline after the contraction peaked at minus 16.9% in the second quarter.

President Rodrigo Duterte's economic team had earlier warned of a record 8.5% to 9.5% contraction for all of 2020 due to the prolonged lockdown imposed to fight the COVID-19 outbreak. The country also suffered economic fallout from the eruption of the Taal volcano in January last year and devastating typhoons in the fourth quarter.

Large parts of the Philippines have been under varying degrees of lockdown since mid-March as the country struggled to contain the virus.

The Philippines has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia, after Indonesia. As of Wednesday, the country had 518,407 cases, with more than 1,000 daily new cases for the past three weeks and 10,481 deaths.

On Monday, Duterte reimposed stay-at-home orders for children aged 10 to 14. Businesses had hoped eased restrictions would spark more economic activity, but fears over a more contagious strain of the virus forced the imposition stricter rules again.

Duterte's economic team earlier expected the economy to grow 6.5% to 7.5% this year due to further reopening of the economy.

