Philippines GDP shrinks 9.5% in 2020, worst since 1947

MANILA -- The Philippines ended the pandemic year of 2020 with its worst economic performance since just after World War II in 1947 in what officials say is a consequence of policies to save lives during the COVID-19 crisis.

The country's gross domestic product shrank 9.5% last year -- the first annual contraction since 1998 -- a year after the Asian financial crisis erupted, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported on Thursday.

The data, which represents the low-end of the country's minus 8.5% to minus 9.5% target range, eclipses the 7.0% contraction in 1984 when the Southeast Asian nation plunged into economic and political crises during the final years of the Ferdinand Marcos dictatorship.

"The year 2020 will be remembered as the most difficult year in our lives," President Rodrigo Duterte's economic team said in a joint statement read by Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua during an online briefing. "The road ahead remains challenging, but there is now light at the end of the tunnel."

Fourth-quarter GDP shrank 8.3% year-on-year, moderating from a contraction of 11.4% in the third quarter. On a seasonally adjusted basis, the economy grew 5.6% in the fourth quarter from the third.

Quarterly economic decline bottomed at a record 16.9% fall in GDP in the second quarter, a period that covered the most intense period of coronavirus lockdown.

"The government made a difficult decision of imposing community quarantines as it put premium on saving lives and protecting the communities from the virus while beefing up our healthcare capacity," Chua said. "[These policies] came at a huge cost to the economy and the people."

The country also suffered economic fallout from the eruption of the Taal volcano in January last year and devastating typhoons in the fourth quarter.

Large parts of the Philippines have been under varying degrees of lockdown since mid-March as the country struggled to contain the virus.

The Philippines has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia, after Indonesia. As of Wednesday, the country had 518,407 cases, with more than 1,000 daily new cases for the past three weeks and 10,481 deaths.

On Monday, Duterte reimposed stay-at-home orders for children aged 10 to 14. Businesses had hoped eased restrictions would spark more economic activity, but fears over a more contagious strain of the virus forced the imposition stricter rules again.

Duterte's economic team earlier expected the economy to grow 6.5% to 7.5% this year due to further reopening of the economy.