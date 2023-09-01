ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Economy

Philippines' Marcos announces cap on rice prices

Official limit on price of staple item meant to ease costs for households

A person checks rice at a store in Quezon City, Philippines on  Aug. 14.   © AP
RAMON ROYANDOYAN, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

MANILA -- The Philippines has imposed caps on rice prices in a bid to arrest surging costs caused by supply shortages, but analysts warn the intervention could fail to stem rising food expenses.

The office of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced the move on Friday, following recommendations from the agriculture and trade departments. The price ceiling, which will remain in effect indefinitely, mandates a maximum price of 41 pesos ($0.72) per kilo for regular milled rice and 45 pesos ($0.79) for well-milled rice.

Read Next

Latest On Economy

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more