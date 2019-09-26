Philippines cuts key rate for third time this year

MANILA -- The Philippine central bank on Thursday slashed its benchmark rate for a third time this year in the face of decelerating inflation and a slowing domestic economy.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reduced its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 4%, in line with the forecasts polled by Reuters. The decision follows the U.S. Federal Reserve's move last week to lower the cost of borrowing amid a trade war with China that is helping to stoke fears of a global economic slowdown.

"The rate cuts will go a long way to restore now shackled growth momentum as capital formation has turned sluggish under the weight of BSP and its 2018 rate barrage," ING Bank Manila economist Nicholas Mapa said in a note before the policy decision was announced.

The Philippine economy grew 5.5% in the second quarter, its slowest pace in four years and below the government target range of 6% to 7% as delays in passing the budget crimped state spending.

The central bank's decision also comes amid stable commodity prices. Inflation stood at 1.7% in August, the lowest reading in nearly three years, bringing this year's average to 3%, well within the 2% to 4% official target.

The central bank shaved a total of 50 basis points from its benchmark rate at its two previous meetings, in May and August. The latest move highlights a shift in monetary policy following a tightening spree last year, when the key rate was raised by 175 basis points to 4.75%, the highest level in a decade, to tame inflation.

The BSP's move is part of a global easing wave. In addition to the U.S. Fed, the European Central Bank early this month cut its deposit rate by 10 basis points to a record low of minus 0.5%. And Indonesia's central bank on Sept 19 trimmed its key rate for a third time in as many months.