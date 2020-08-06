Philippines plunges into recession as economy shrinks 16.5% in Q2

ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Jeepney drivers who lost livelihoods amid the coronavirus outbreak look for financial help along a Metro Manila roadside on July 30.   © Reuters
CLIFF VENZON, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

MANILA -- The Philippine economy shrank 16.5% in the second quarter, the country's statistics agency reported on Thursday, pulling the plug on what was one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing economies before the pandemic and throwing the nation into a technical recession.

The April-June figure covers economic activity during the peak of the initial lockdown, which was imposed in mid-March before being eased in June. A Reuters poll had forecast a contraction of 9.0% for the quarter.

The economy contracted 0.7% in the quarter ended March, the first negative growth in two decades. The government revised it down on Wednesday from a previously announced 0.2%, suggesting that the fallout from the pandemic was deeper than initially estimated.

The Philippines -- despite its longer and stricter lockdown compared with its neighbors -- is still grappling with surging infections, which totaled 115,980 on Wednesday, the second-highest in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.

This has forced President Rodrigo Duterte to reimpose stricter lockdown measures in Metro Manila and outlying provinces from Aug. 4 to Aug. 18, tempering hopes for a strong recovery in the third quarter.

Strict community quarantine restrictions crippled business and trade. April's jobless rate ballooned to a record 17.7%, equivalent to 7.3 million people, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

