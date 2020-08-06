Philippines plunges into recession as economy shrinks 16.5% in Q2

MANILA -- The Philippine economy shrank 16.5% in the second quarter, the country's statistics agency reported on Thursday, pulling the plug on what was one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing economies before the pandemic and throwing the nation into a technical recession.

The April-June figure covers economic activity during the peak of the initial lockdown, which was imposed in mid-March before being eased in June. A Reuters poll had forecast a contraction of 9.0% for the quarter.

The economy contracted 0.7% in the quarter ended March, the first negative growth in two decades. The government revised it down on Wednesday from a previously announced 0.2%, suggesting that the fallout from the pandemic was deeper than initially estimated.

The Philippines -- despite its longer and stricter lockdown compared with its neighbors -- is still grappling with surging infections, which totaled 115,980 on Wednesday, the second-highest in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.

This has forced President Rodrigo Duterte to reimpose stricter lockdown measures in Metro Manila and outlying provinces from Aug. 4 to Aug. 18, tempering hopes for a strong recovery in the third quarter.

Strict community quarantine restrictions crippled business and trade. April's jobless rate ballooned to a record 17.7%, equivalent to 7.3 million people, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.