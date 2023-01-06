RBI chief's South Asia prescriptions: productivity, energy security

TOKYO -- Raising productivity and strengthening cross-border cooperation for energy security are among the priorities for South Asia to achieve resilient growth, the governor of India's central bank told an event organized by the International Monetary Fund on Friday.

South Asia is a fast-growing region, with the Asian Development Bank projecting a 6.3% expansion in gross domestic product this year for the area, comprising Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. But multiple challenges are also hitting these countries, including debt crises.