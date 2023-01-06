ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Economy

RBI chief's South Asia prescriptions: productivity, energy security

At IMF event, Shaktikanta Das lists priorities for stable growth in troubled region

Reserve Bank of India Gov. Shaktikanta Das speaks at an IMF event on Jan. 6, in this screenshot captured from the IMF's livestream.
KENTARO IWAMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | India

TOKYO -- Raising productivity and strengthening cross-border cooperation for energy security are among the priorities for South Asia to achieve resilient growth, the governor of India's central bank told an event organized by the International Monetary Fund on Friday.

South Asia is a fast-growing region, with the Asian Development Bank projecting a 6.3% expansion in gross domestic product this year for the area, comprising Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. But multiple challenges are also hitting these countries, including debt crises.

