Economy

Real estate and job worries slow China's economy

Uncertain consumers shift to saving as private-sector profits slump

A Chinese construction worker in Beijing. Pessimism about the job market has spurred households to prioritize saving over spending.   © Reuters
IORI KAWATE, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- China's recovery slowed markedly last quarter as persistent weakness in the real estate market rippled across a broad swath of the economy, weighing on profits and the job market and leaving nervous consumers reluctant to open their wallets.

Seasonally adjusted gross domestic product for the April-June period rose 0.8% from the previous quarter, according to data released Monday. The drop-off from the first quarter's 2.2% growth underscores a slowdown in the recovery that followed the end of the government's zero-COVID policy in January.

