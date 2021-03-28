Salvage crew scrambles to free ship blocking Suez Canal as tide rises

CAIRO/TOKYO -- Work continued into Saturday night local time to free the stranded massive container ship that is blocking the Suez Canal, as salvage crews successfully made the rudder operational.

The operation was timed with the rising tide. The sheer size of the vessel, however, is making the task extremely difficult.

The effect of the blockage of the vital trade artery for five days was felt on the New York market on Friday, when crude oil futures rose 4% to over $60 a barrel as concerns grew that the traffic through canal would continue to be jammed.

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, the vessel's technical manager, said two tug boats were being dispatched Sunday to provide additional help. The company said that it was focusing on removing sand and mud on the ship's port side while the Suez Canal Authority estimated that it would be necessary to remove 15,000-20,000 cubic meters of earth and sand.

U.S. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that the U.S. was ready to provide help for the effort, as CNN reported the U.S. Navy planned to send a team of experts to examine the situation. Companies from Japan and the Netherlands were already on site working to release the ship, while Turkey, whose relations with Egypt have soured lately, has offered to send a tug boat.

More than 200 vessels are stuck around the canal waiting to pass through the waterway, but more are considering taking the longer alternate route around the Cape of Good Hope at southern tip of Africa.

Fears of rising transport costs are also fanning buying on oil futures markets. A prolonged closure would disrupt shipments of Mideast crude oil and natural gas to Europe, which in turn could raise the price of Brent Crude futures, an international barometer of energy prices.

"A rise in international crude oil prices will be a burden on Japanese companies," said Tomomichi Akuta, senior energy researcher at Mitsubishi UFJ Research & Consulting. "Going around the Cape of Good Hope, will push logistics costs up and put downward pressure on the economy."

But some analysts say as more European cities reimpose lockdown measure to combat the pandemic and the arrival of spring will lower demand for fuel, limiting price rises.

A prolonged closure could also flood the Asian market with oil and gas as supplies are diverted to that region instead of Europe, leading many to believe that prices are not likely to continue to rise.

"Spot prices for Dubai Crude and liquid natural glass will fall due to surplus shipments to Asia. For some Japanese companies, this will lead to cost reductions," according to Tatsufumi Ogoshi, senior economist at Nomura Securities.