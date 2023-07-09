ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Economy

Shenzhen, China's 'city of young migrants,' at point of inflection

First ever population drop in 2022 as COVID-19 and new policies take toll

Coming to Shenzhen was once a pathway to success, but COVID-19 and overpopulation have dulled the city's promise. (Photo by Takashi Kawakami)
TAKASHI KAWAKAMI, Nikkei staff writer | China

GUANGZHOU, China -- China's city of Shenzhen, home to the country's first special economic zone, may have begun to lose its luster. Its population decreased for the first time in 2022, in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also as a result of changes in local government policies.

The population contraction will ease some of Shenzhen's problems, such as traffic congestion and high rents, but the city's vaunted growth -- which once enticed young people from all over China -- is no longer the main driver.

