ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Economy

Singapore GDP rebounds 14.3% in April-June quarter

Manufacturing offsets impact of four weeks of renewed COVID restrictions

Singapore's economy is on the mend after last year's worst performance since independence.   © Getty Images
KENTARO IWAMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- The Singaporean economy rebounded 14.3% on the year in the April-June quarter, according to preliminary figures released Wednesday, continuing a steady recovery from the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest figure is the highest jump since the second quarter of 2010, when the city-state posted an 18.6% surge as it rebounded from the global financial crisis.

Gross domestic product did decline 2.0% from the first quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis, as an uptick in local coronavirus infections prompted tighter restrictions for four weeks from May to June of this year. This included a ban on dining at restaurants.

The manufacturing sector, though, expanded 18.5% from a year earlier. "The electronics and precision engineering clusters continued to see healthy expansions due to robust global demand for semiconductor and semiconductor equipment respectively," the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the services and construction sectors grew 9.8% and 98.8%, respectively. Though these sectors remained constrained by travel and social gathering restrictions as well as a shortage of migrant workers, they showed signs of recovery from the worst period last year.

During the same quarter of 2020, Singapore marked a 13.3% year-on-year contraction in gross domestic product due to the monthslong "circuit breaker" lockdown, under which most workplaces were closed. This led to an annual contraction of 5.4%, the worst performance for the city-state since its 1965 independence.

The growth rate turned positive in the first quarter of 2021, at 1.3%, thanks to export demand for Singapore's core semiconductor and pharmaceutical products.

Preliminary GDP figures are mainly based on the results of the first two months of a quarter. Official statistics showed benchmark non-oil domestic exports expanded 6.0% on the year in April and 8.8% in May. Manufacturing output rose 2.3% in April and 30.0% in May.

With vaccinations progressing, Singapore on Monday eased some restrictions. It also plans to allow bigger events for groups of vaccinated people from around late July, when more than 50% of the population will have received two doses.

The government had earlier said the economy would grow 4% to 6% for the full 2021. Elsewhere in the region, Vietnam has already reported its GDP figures for the second quarter, which came to 6.6% growth.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more