Singapore, Indonesia outlook downgraded on weak China: JCER

TOKYO -- Economists downgraded this year's growth outlook for Singapore and Indonesia due to the global slowdown, including China's weaker-than-expected recovery, according to a quarterly survey compiled late last month by the Japan Center for Economic Research and Nikkei.

The Japanese think tank and Nikkei conducted the latest Consensus Survey on Asian Economies from June 2 to 23, receiving 39 answers from economists and analysts in the five major economies of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations -- Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand -- and India.