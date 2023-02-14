Singapore budget aims to cushion 'brutal' inflation with subsidies

SINGAPORE -- Singapore will increase subsidies to households by 3 billion Singapore dollars ($2.26 billion) to help offset rising living costs and a higher sales tax, the government announced on Tuesday.

The budget for fiscal 2023, unveiled by leader-in-waiting and Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, shows how the city-state plans to navigate an uncertain post-pandemic year amid elevated inflation and slower global growth. At the same time, the government continues to emphasize building sustainable finances.