SINGAPORE -- Singapore on Monday revised its economic growth rate for 2022 to 3.6% on the year, down from the preliminary estimate of 3.8% amid weaker external demand.

Last year's growth came in well below the 8.9% recorded for 2021. That figure, a correction from the pandemic lows of 2020, was upgraded from 7.6% on Monday to account for data updates and revisions from various sources, according to the Trade Ministry.