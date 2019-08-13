Singapore drastically cuts growth forecast as trade war bites

SINGAPORE -- Trade-dependent Singapore is increasingly hurting from the prolonged U.S.-China economic standoff, with officials of the city-state downgrading the growth forecast on Tuesday to the 0% to 1% range for 2019, from 1.5% to 2.5%.

The officials said growth was expected to be at around the middle of the new range.

The country's Trade and Industry Ministry had in May already slashed gross domestic product estimates to 1.5% to 2.5%, from 1.5% to 3.5%. But as the world's two largest economies continue to bicker, the outlook for Singapore's growth dimmed further.

Officials warned in June that growth was being further reviewed, with the country's economy facing headwinds from the global slowdown in manufacturing, trade and investment. Tuesday's announcement was no surprise, as Singapore reported that GDP grew merely 0.1% on year in the April-June quarter -- confirming earlier released preliminary data that growth was the lowest in 10 years.

The results were a steep drop from the 1.1% expansion seen in the January-March period, marking the most dismal results since the April-June quarter in 2009 during the global financial crisis, when the economy contracted 1.2%.

Manufacturing, which makes up a fifth of the city-state's economy, contracted 3.1% on year in the second quarter on the back of output declines in the electronics, precision engineering and transport engineering sectors. This extended a 0.3% contraction seen in the previous three months.

Singapore is a key production and export hub for electronic components like semiconductors used in high-end tech devices.

The construction sector grew 2.9% on year, supported by public sector construction works, while the services industry expanded 1.1%.

The country's Trade and Industry Ministry said downside risks in the global economy have increased, with the recent U.S. announcement of possible tariffs on an additional $300 billion of imports from China. "This could severely dent global business and consumer confidence, with adverse implications on global trade and global economic growth," the ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry added that additional tariffs imposed by the U.S. could lead to a steeper-than-expected slowdown of China's economy, denting Chinese import demand and hindering regional growth.

As Singapore marked its 54th year of independence on Aug. 9, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong told the country in a televised address that the government will "stimulate the economy" if necessary.

"Global demand and international trade have weakened. This has affected our manufacturing sector and trade-related services," Lee said. "In particular, we are feeling the worldwide cyclical downswing for electronics, which performed strongly last year. But other parts of our economy are still doing well. We have experienced such slowdowns before, and we will take this one in stride."