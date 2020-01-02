Singapore economy expands 0.8% in October-December period

SINGAPORE -- Singapore's economy grew 0.8% in the October-December period from a year ago, according to official estimates released Thursday, remaining at decade-low levels as U.S.-China trade tensions weighed on the export-reliant nation.

The latest figure was slightly up from the previous quarter's 0.7%.

The manufacturing sector shrank 2.1%, leading to slow growth in the whole economy. The construction sector expanded 2.1%, while the services sector was up 1.4%.

"The contraction [in the manufacturing sector] was due to output declines in the electronics, chemicals and transport engineering clusters," the Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement. "Growth in the construction sector was supported by public sector construction activities," it added.

Being a trade-dependent small state, Singapore's economy has been hit hard by the U.S.-China trade tensions since late 2018. The real gross domestic product growth rate fell to a 10-year low of 0.2% in the second quarter of 2019.

Singapore's central bank in October loosened its monetary policy for the first time in three and a half years to help offset slowing economic momentum.

The full-year growth rate for 2019 was 0.7%, the government also said Thursday, down from 2018's 3.1% and marked the lowest since 2009's 0.1%, when the global economy was hit by the financial crisis. The government had earlier said 2019's growth rate would fall between 0.5% and 1%.

With Singapore expected to hold general elections in 2020, the policies for an economic recovery could be a key issue during the election season.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's government is expected in February to announce a budget draft for the fiscal year starting in April, which may contain some stimulus measures to buoy the economy. The central bank will release its next monetary policy statement in April.