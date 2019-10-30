Singapore growth expected 'around midpoint' of 0% to 1% in 2019

SINGAPORE -- Singapore's economic growth is expected to come in "around the midpoint" of the central bank's forecast of 0% to 1% this year and remain tepid into next year, as global uncertainty weighs on its trade-reliant economy, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said Wednesday in a report.

"Domestic economic activity is expected to remain tepid into 2020," the central bank said in its latest macroeconomic review. The biannual report provides detailed analysis of the domestic and international economy.

"Singapore's GDP growth for 2019 is expected to come in at around the midpoint of the forecast range of 0% to 1%, and then improve modestly in 2020," the central bank said. That is a sharp slowdown from the 3.1% growth seen last year and the slowest expansion since 2009, when gross domestic product rose just 0.1% in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

The central bank earlier this month eased monetary policy for the first time in three and a half years, adding that it was "prepared to recalibrate" if prospects for inflation and growth weaken significantly.

Singapore's small, trade-dependent economy has been slowing since trade tensions between the U.S. and China escalated late last year. The central bank also said in the report that "prolonged heightened uncertainty will keep the global economy entrenched in a period of weakness, with companies cutting back production and delaying investment plans."

Singapore's GDP rose 0.1% on the year in the July to September quarter, unchanged from the previous three months.

The latest macroeconomic review said the outlook for Singapore's electronics sector, including semiconductors, will remain murky in the coming months. "Given the uncertainty in demand, semiconductor producers might hesitate to increase production, and instead rely on drawing down inventories to meet new orders," the report said.

This year's global sales of chips are forecast to decline 13.3% versus 2018, according to World Semiconductor Trade Statistics, a nonprofit industry group.

The central bank report noted that "inflationary pressures are expected to remain muted in the coming quarters," partly due to weak wage growth amid economic uncertainty.

With the monetary easing this month, Singapore followed in the footsteps of its neighbors. Indonesia cut its policy rate for the fourth consecutive month in October. Singapore will issue its next monetary policy statement in April 2020.