SINGAPORE -- Singapore on Friday narrowed its economic growth forecast for this year to 0.5% to 1.5%, down from the 0.5% to 2.5% range expected earlier, amid a weak global economy and sluggish demand among key trade partners like China.

It also said gross domestic product for the April to June quarter grew 0.5% year on year, a slight revision from the preliminary 0.7% expansion announced last month.