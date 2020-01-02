Singapore's 2019 growth drops to 0.7% from 3.1% in 2018

SINGAPORE -- The city-state's economy grew 0.8% in the October-December period from a year earlier, according to official estimates released on Thursday, slightly up from the previous quarter's 0.7% but still at decade-low levels due to the U.S.-China trade fracas.

The growth rate for all of 2019 was 0.7%, down from 2018's 3.1% and the lowest since 2009's 0.1%, when the global economy was in the throes of the financial crisis.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's government is expected to roll out support measures for businesses and households on Feb. 18 as part of a draft budget for the fiscal year starting in April.

"Our economy is still growing," Lee said in his New Year's message, which was released on Dec. 31, "but less vigorously than we would like. In the upcoming budget, we will support businesses to raise their productivity and build new capabilities." The government will also help workers to acquire new skills as well as help households with their cost of living.

Selena Ling, head of treasury research and strategy at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp., said that in the interim, "a more expansionary fiscal budget for 2020 will likely do any heavy-lifting needed, following [the central bank's] monetary policy easing back in October 2019."

Singapore's central bank in October loosened its monetary policy for the first time in three and a half years to help offset slowing economic momentum. The central bank will release its next monetary policy statement in April.

With Singapore expected to hold general elections sometime this year, economic policies could become a key issue.

The small, trade-dependent state has been hit hard by the U.S.-China trade battle. Real gross domestic product growth fell to a 10-year low of 0.2% in the second quarter of 2019.

In the October-December period, the manufacturing sector shrank 2.1%, led by declines in electronics and chemicals. The construction sector expanded 2.1% on the back of public spending, while the services sector was up 1.4%.

OCBC's Ling pointed out that this year's growth prognosis remains attendant on external risks and the global economic environment. "But stars are aligning towards a more supportive recovery story," she said, "especially with the highly anticipated near-term signing of the phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal as well as more policy accommodation from China to ameliorate its ongoing slowdown and other challenges."