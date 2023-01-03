ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Economy

Singapore's GDP growth slows to 3.8% in 2022

City-state beats forecast but braces for further deceleration as exports slump

Singapore's growth is slowing as external demand weakens and geopolitical headwinds build.   © Reuters
TSUBASA SURUGA, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- Singapore's economy grew 3.8% last year, driven by the lifting of COVID-19 border restrictions and the return of international visitors to the Asian financial hub, according to preliminary data released on Tuesday.

The annual gross domestic product growth beat the official forecast of "around 3.5%" but was slower than the 7.6% rate recorded in 2021 -- a rebound from the pandemic-induced 4.1% contraction in 2020. The trade-reliant economy experienced a drop in exports amid weaker external demand, especially from China.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close