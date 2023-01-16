Singapore's new elite visa will help lure investment, official says

TOKYO -- Singapore's new five-year visa program targeting elite talent will help the city-state lure foreign investment, a senior executive at the government's investment promotion agency said in a recent interview.

This month, Singapore launched the Overseas Networks & Expertise Pass (ONE Pass) as part of a strategy to attract global professionals. It targets highly skilled individuals earning at least 30,000 Singapore dollars ($22,300) per month in various fields, such as finance, technology, academia, sports and the arts. Visa holders are allowed to work for multiple employers, offering more flexibility than other employment passes tied to a specific job.