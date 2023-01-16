ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Singapore's new elite visa will help lure investment, official says

City-state is competing with places such as Hong Kong, Thailand for foreign talent

Singapore believes its new talent visa will attract corporate investment, since companies "always look for the best people," the head of its Economic Development Board said.   © Reuters
KENTARO IWAMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

TOKYO -- Singapore's new five-year visa program targeting elite talent will help the city-state lure foreign investment, a senior executive at the government's investment promotion agency said in a recent interview.

This month, Singapore launched the Overseas Networks & Expertise Pass (ONE Pass) as part of a strategy to attract global professionals. It targets highly skilled individuals earning at least 30,000 Singapore dollars ($22,300) per month in various fields, such as finance, technology, academia, sports and the arts. Visa holders are allowed to work for multiple employers, offering more flexibility than other employment passes tied to a specific job.

