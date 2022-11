SINGAPORE -- Singapore on Wednesday projected its economic growth rate for next year to come in as low as 0.5%, as an export slump underscores a worsening global outlook.

Trade officials said the range for 2023 could start from that floor to a ceiling of 2.5% -- weaker than the "around 3.5%" expansion now forecast for this year. For the July-September quarter, the preliminary figure of 4.4% growth was trimmed to 4.1% year-on-year.