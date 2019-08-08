ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Economy

Slowest growth in 4 years bolsters case for Philippine rate cut

Economy minister expects central bank 'will do something' later Thursday

CLIFF VENZON, Nikkei staff writer
The Philippine's economic expansion still lags the government's 6%-7% target (Photo by Kosaku Mimura)

MANILA -- The Philippine economy expanded at its slowest rate in 17 quarters, piling pressure on the government to meet its growth target and bolstering the case for the central bank to cut rates later Thursday.

The 5.5% expansion in the second quarter is down from 5.6% in the January-March period, and a significant deceleration from the 6.2% growth in the April-June period last year. The median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 economists was for a 5.9% expansion.

While the government has a growth target of 6%-7% target for 2019, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia told reporters on Thursday he was now looking at a 6.0%-6.5% expansion for the entire year.

Thursday's disappointing data, combined with slowing inflation, U.S. Federal Reserve easing and the escalating trade war between Beijing and Washington could prompt the Philippine central bank to follow Asian peers in cutting interest rates at a meeting later Thursday. All the analysts polled by Reuters project a 25 basis point cut to 4.25%.

When asked if the figures meant he would advise monetary authorities to make a bigger rate cut, Pernia said he believes the central bank "will do something."

"Benjamin Diokno is a pro-growth central bank governor and he will take the cue in terms of how to stimulate the economy using monetary policy," Pernia said in a briefing. "I am optimistic that he will do the right thing."

The rate cut would see the Philippines follow the central banks of India, Thailand and New Zealand, which all lowered key interest rates on Wednesday.

Pernia said that delays in the passage of the 2019 national budget and ban on new projects during the elections weighed on growth in the second quarter.

The government operated on a repeated, or so called "re-enacted," budget at the start of the year after a congressional impasse delayed the approval of the government's 3.76 trillion-peso ($72 billion) spending plan. This stalled a rollout of new infrastructure projects and salary hikes for civil servants until President Rodrigo Duterte signed the appropriations law in mid-April.

In the face of budget delay, government consumption expenditure, which contributes to a tenth of gross national product, grew by 6.9% in the second quarter -- slower than the 11.9% expansion a year ago. Meanwhile, public construction fell by 27%.

Services, the largest growth driver, expanded 7.1% on the year; industry grew 3.7%; while agriculture improved 0.6% amid an El Nino dry spell.

