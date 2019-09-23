Small businesses outside Tokyo start to sweat ahead of tax hike

TOKYO -- Japan's planned sales tax increase to 10% from 8% in October has small- and medium-sized businesses increasingly worried, especially those outside Tokyo.

Surveys conducted by Iyogin Regional Economy Research Center, or IRC, based in Ehime Prefecture found that 53% of companies in Ehime said the tax hike would have a negative effect on business. In Hokkaido, 79% of companies anticipate some amount of impact.

The government wants to raise the sales tax to help cover pension and social security payments for the country's aging population. According to the International Monetary Fund, Japan's debt-to-gross domestic product ratio exceeds 237%, and policymakers feel that the country needs to reduce its deficit.

But when the tax was last raised to 8% from 5% in 2014, the country fell into recession.

IRC's survey in Ehime was conducted in May, and received 421 responses. While more than half the respondents said they expect a negative impact, 27% said that tax hike will not affect them.

Among companies that anticipate a squeeze, 62% said worsening consumer sentiment would reduce sales -- the most common answer -- while 40% pointed to higher administrative costs and 36% worried that sales would sink after consumers rushed to buy before the higher tax kicked in. Multiple answers were permitted.

The ratio of companies worried about higher administrative costs is 20 percentage points higher than when the poll was conducted after the tax was raised in 2014. Many companies now seem to know what to expect.

The Ehime survey also asked whether businesses would pass the cost of the levy on to consumers, with 51% saying they would burden consumers with at least part of the increase. This response is 30 points lower than in the last survey, reflecting fierce price competition, according to IRC.

A separate survey in Hokkaido received about 600 responses by the end of June, 38% of which said the tax increase would have some effect on business, while 26% expected more of an impact and 14% said it would have a big effect.

Services, wholesalers and retailers were the most common businesses that expected a big effect. 49% of companies surveyed said they are not doing anything to deal with the tax increase.

Elsewhere, the Shizuoka Chamber of Commerce and Seishin Shinkin Bank conducted a survey of 320 small- and medium-sized businesses in the city of Shizuoka that ended on Aug. 23. It found that 58% are not planning to install registers that can handle the reduced tax rate system that will accompany the tax hike.

In a bid to mitigate the economic damage of the hike, Tokyo is planning to keep the tax at 8% for certain items, such as food, clothing and newspapers. However, food served at restaurants will be taxed at 10%, while takeout will stay at 8%.

Many stores are preparing registers that can process the multiple tax rates but installations are proceeding slowly.

Teikoku Databank, a Tokyo-based market research company, surveyed 23,632 companies in the second half of June, and found that 40% will be able to handle the reduced tax rate system. Among large companies, 51% indicated that they could handle the dual-rate system, whereas only 38% of small- and medium-sized would be ready to do so. Small businesses outside Tokyo are particularly lagging as regards the new system.