South Korea enters first recession in 17 years as exports plummet

SEOUL -- South Korea entered a recession for the first time in 17 years as exports plunged due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bank of Korea announced Thursday that the country's gross domestic product fell 3.3% in the April-to-June period from the previous quarter, when it contacted 1.3%. It is the first time that the economy shrank for two straight quarters since 2003, and the quarterly drop is the steepest since 2008.

Economists say that weak exports are behind the economic woes. Shipments overseas plunged 10.9% in June from a year earlier, following drops of more than 20% in May and April.

The recession comes as President Moon Jae-in plans to hike property and sales taxes to tame soaring home prices, especially in Seoul. Such a policy gives little room for the BOK to ease policy further as lower interest rates risk providing too much liquidity in the housing market.

BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol said last week it is important to let abundant liquidity flow to productive sectors. "The most important thing is that we have many productive places to attract investments," Lee said at a news conference.

Lee said the country's GDP may contract further this year from the central bank's forecast of minus 0.2% growth in May.

But economists see signs that Asia's fourth-largest economy will rebound in the third quarter, saying that exports hit rock bottom in the April-June period.

"I am sure that the Korean economy will recover in the second half of this year. The point is how strong it will be," said Oh Suk-tae, a senior economist at Societe Generale in Seoul. "There is a debate over whether it will be a U-shaped, or V-shaped recovery, and I think it depends on how quickly vaccines will be developed and how long we could sustain until then."