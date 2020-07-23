ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Economy

Japan's economic expansion ended in 2018 in setback for Abenomics

South Korea scales back capital gains tax on stocks

Moon's bid to tame Seoul property prices backfires

China's hidden debt swells in scramble to finance public works

Economy

South Korea enters first recession in 17 years as exports plummet

GDP contracts 3.3% in second quarter, but economists see a rebound

A view of a container port at Busan, South Korea taken on June 10. South Korea's export-oriented economy has been dragged into recession by the new coronavirus.   © Getty Images
KIM JAEWON, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- South Korea entered a recession for the first time in 17 years as exports plunged due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bank of Korea announced Thursday that the country's gross domestic product fell 3.3% in the April-to-June period from the previous quarter, when it contacted 1.3%. It is the first time that the economy shrank for two straight quarters since 2003, and the quarterly drop is the steepest since 2008.

Economists say that weak exports are behind the economic woes. Shipments overseas plunged 10.9% in June from a year earlier, following drops of more than 20% in May and April.

The recession comes as President Moon Jae-in plans to hike property and sales taxes to tame soaring home prices, especially in Seoul. Such a policy gives little room for the BOK to ease policy further as lower interest rates risk providing too much liquidity in the housing market.

BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol said last week it is important to let abundant liquidity flow to productive sectors. "The most important thing is that we have many productive places to attract investments," Lee said at a news conference.

Lee said the country's GDP may contract further this year from the central bank's forecast of minus 0.2% growth in May.

But economists see signs that Asia's fourth-largest economy will rebound in the third quarter, saying that exports hit rock bottom in the April-June period.

"I am sure that the Korean economy will recover in the second half of this year. The point is how strong it will be," said Oh Suk-tae, a senior economist at Societe Generale in Seoul. "There is a debate over whether it will be a U-shaped, or V-shaped recovery, and I think it depends on how quickly vaccines will be developed and how long we could sustain until then."

Read Next

Latest On Economy

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close