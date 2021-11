Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

SEOUL -- South Korea's central bank on Thursday lifted its key interest rate to 1% from 0.75%, as it fights rising prices and soaring household debt.

South Korea's latest rate hike comes as Asia's fourth-largest economy faces rising prices led by global supply chain bottlenecks, stronger oil markets and growing consumer demand. © Reuters

BOK may take wait-and-see approach for months as uncertainty grows

