ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Economy

South Korea rebounds from COVID recession on export recovery

GDP grows 1.9% in third quarter, but service sector remains weak

People cross a road in Seoul on Oct. 12, 2020.    © AP
KIM JAEWON, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- The South Korean economy rebounded from a COVID-induced recession in the third quarter as demand for exports grew following the relaxing of lockdowns in the region.

Asia's fourth-largest economy grew a seasonally adjusted 1.9% during the July-September period from the previous quarter, the Bank of Korea said Tuesday. That's a faster pace than the 1.7% median forecast of 12 economists polled by Reuters, and compares with a 3.2% fall in April-June -- the sharpest contraction since 1998.

South Korean exports to the U.S. grew 23.2% in September from a year earlier, and rose 15.4% to Europe. The rebound comes as key overseas markets are reopening their economies after strict lockdowns in the second quarter.

But the central bank warned that South Korea's domestic demand remained weak despite heavy government spending to support the economy. Analysts say the country's service sector remains weak as the coronavirus has decoupled it from the manufacturing industry.

"COVID-19 has accelerated the disconnect between the manufacturing and services economies, disproportionately hurting the services sector," said Park Jeong-woo, Korea economist at Nomura. "Even as the manufacturing sector has rebounded following the relaxing of lockdowns, the services remained subdued."

The state-run Korea Development Institute said that the struggle for global leadership between the U.S. and China poses risks to the South Korea's economy as its exports heavily rely on the world's two biggest economies.

"The U.S.-China conflicts can raise uncertainties in the global economy, causing risks to the world's trade and financial markets. It may burden our economy, hurting our exports," the KDI said in a report.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close