SEOUL -- South Korea will raise its nationwide minimum wage for 2024 by 2.5% to 9,860 won ($7.80) per hour, enough to surpass Tokyo's minimum wage under current exchange rates.

A 9,860 won minimum wage converts to 1,086 yen ($7.83), exceeding Tokyo's current minimum wage of 1,072 yen ($7.68) per hour. The hike is half the size of the 5% boost in 2023, as concerns persist over an economic slowdown.