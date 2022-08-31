ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Economy

Sri Lanka makes late push for IMF bailout after unveiling budget

Lender to announce answer Thursday; experts deem president's plan 'positive'

A demonstrator waves a Sri Lankan flag earlier this year: After protests in the crisis-hit country brought down one president, his replacement appears close to securing IMF help.   © Reuters
MUNZA MUSHTAQ, Contributing writer | Sri Lanka

COLOMBO -- Sri Lanka was locked in late talks with the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday, stoking hopes for a bailout deal less than 24 hours after the crisis-hit South Asian country announced an interim budget.

An IMF team visiting the bankrupt nation had been due to wrap up its mission on Wednesday, but senior officials announced that they were staying an extra day "because discussions are still ongoing." This came as Colombo buzzed over anonymously sourced reports that a staff-level agreement had been secured.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close