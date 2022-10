TAIPEI -- Taiwan's economic growth jumped to 4.10% in the third quarter of 2022 from the same period a year earlier despite weaker exports due to a strong rebound in domestic consumption as COVID-19 restrictions were eased, according to preliminary data from the statistics agency released on Friday.

The 4.10% growth represents a marked increase in annual gross domestic product for the July-September period compared with 3.05% for the previous quarter.