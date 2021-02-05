TAIPEI -- Taiwan and the U.S. on Friday held their first economic dialogue since the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden last month, in a sign the bilateral relationship will remain warm under the new American leader.

Representatives from key Taiwanese chipmakers including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, and United Microelectronics Corp., MediaTek, the world's leading mobile chip developer, and ASE Technology Holding, the world's biggest chip packaging and testing house, were all invited to the private talks.

Taiwan's Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua led the hybrid online-offline talks in Taipei with officials from the U.S. state and commerce departments. Wang said before the meeting that the discussion would mainly focus on future collaboration in the chip supply chain.

The talks took place only a week after the Taiwanese government confirmed it received requests from the U.S., Germany, and Japan -- all major carmaking countries -- for help alleviating the unprecedented auto chip shortage that forced the likes of Ford, Nissan, Volkswagen to cut back production.

Taiwan has asked TSMC, the world's biggest contract chipmaker, United Microelectronics, Vanguard International Semiconductor, and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to help with the situation.

TSMC, a key production supplier to Xilinx, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics and Renasas, has begun a rare move to fast-track production of car-related chips.

The unprecedented chip shortage has highlighted the strategic importance of Taiwan, the economic minister said. Previously, Wang said she had asked the German representative if Germany could help prioritize Taiwan's procurement of COVID-19 vaccines in return for ramping up production of car-related chips.

U.S.-Taiwan relations warmed significantly under the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump amid the intensified trade and tech war between Washington and Beijing. Taiwan, with its flagship tech industry and complete hardware supply chain, has become Washington's best ally in helping the U.S. curb China's tech advancements.

China, however, remains Taiwan's largest trading partner.

Taiwan had its first such economic dialogue with the U.S. in late November. The talks covered 5G development, supply chain restructuring, energy and infrastructure.

Many in Taiwan remain concerned the new Biden administration could dial back its support for the democratic island.

Following Biden's inauguration, the State Department on Jan 23 urged China to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taipei and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan's democratically elected representatives.

"We will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability," the department's statement said. "Our commitment to Taiwan is rock-solid and contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the region."

Even so, state department spokesperson Ned Price on Wednesday said the U.S. is still guided by the one-China policy.

The economic dialogue, which took place only weeks after Biden was sworn into office, sends a positive sign that warm Taipei-Washington relations will continue, observers say.

Sean King, a scholar at the University of Notre Dame Liu Institute for Asia & Asian Affairs, said the recent remarks of the U.S. State Department and National Security Council showed the Biden administration's support for Taiwan.

"All signs indicate Washington's getting only closer to Taipei under Biden," King told Nikkei Asia.

The decoupling of China and the U.S. is also likely to continue, the analyst said.

"President Biden will seek to trade and invest more with friends and allies, which means less U.S. business with and in mainland China. Beijing itself foresees an eventual supply chain break, as it seeks autonomous and controllable technology for which it won't have to depend on others," King said.