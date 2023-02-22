Taiwan cuts GDP growth forecast for 2023 after exports slow down

TAIPEI -- Taiwan's economy will experience slower growth in 2023 than previously expected, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday as it cut the island nation's export outlook in light of global inflation, interest rate increases and the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Gross domestic product (GDP) this year is now expected to grow by 2.12%, Taiwan's Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said at a press conference. This is a reduction of over 0.60% from the 2.75% predicted in November.