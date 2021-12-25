SINGAPORE -- Economic conditions in Sri Lanka are growing worse. The Sri Lankan rupee has fallen sharply as inflation picks up. Funds have been flowing out of the country, leading to a sharp decline in its international creditworthiness, as with Turkey. The world is becoming increasingly wary of signs of such prolonged inflation, and turbulence in financial markets is already beginning to appear.
Tea leaves for oil -- Sri Lanka struggles with runaway inflation
Island nation's price increases could act as bellwether for global prices