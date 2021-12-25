ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Tea leaves for oil -- Sri Lanka struggles with runaway inflation

Island nation's price increases could act as bellwether for global prices

Sri Lanka plans to pay Iran in tea to settle an oil debt.   © Reuters
FUMITO AKIYAMA, NQN staff writer | Sri Lanka

SINGAPORE -- Economic conditions in Sri Lanka are growing worse. The Sri Lankan rupee has fallen sharply as inflation picks up. Funds have been flowing out of the country, leading to a sharp decline in its international creditworthiness, as with Turkey. The world is becoming increasingly wary of signs of such prolonged inflation, and turbulence in financial markets is already beginning to appear.

