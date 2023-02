BANGKOK -- The Thai economy expanded 2.6% in 2022, undershooting expectations that were already modest as a strong recovery in tourism and domestic consumption failed to offset slumping exports.

Gross domestic product rose in 2022 from the previous year, when the economy grew only 1.5%. Consumption increased 6.3% in the year even as core inflation rose 6.1%. Private investment also ticked up 5.1% and lifted GDP in 2022.