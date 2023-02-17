Thai GDP grew 2.6% in 2022 behind robust recovery in tourism

BANGKOK -- The Thai economy expanded by 2.6% in 2022, undershooting expectations that were already modest as a strong recovery in tourism and domestic consumption failed to offset slumping exports.

Gross domestic product rose in 2022 from the previous year, when the economy grew 1.6%. But the momentum stalled in the fourth quarter, which grew 1.4% from the same period in 2021, slowing down from the third quarter's 4.5%. While Thailand ended the year with a 5.54% annual increase in goods exports, December recorded a 14.56% drop in export value from 2021, according to the Office of Industrial Economics.